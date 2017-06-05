Best Bets | It's time for the annual Phelps Brothers Music Festival
On Sunday, hitch up ol' Paint, or the family car, and mosey on over to Lakeside Park to give a musical, and reverential, howdy to those singin' cowboys from South Norfolk, Willie, Norman & Earl Phelps. And then watch a music legend who brings a direct connection to Portsmouth's own rock 'n' roll legend Gene Vincent.
