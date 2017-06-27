Audience: Oriental Shrine Zulekia Court Number 35
The odds keep dropping on Conor McGregor, though it's more because UFC fans love him than his actual chances of winning a boxing match again PORTSMOUTH, Va. - In our studio audience today were the men and women of Oriental Shrine Zulekia Court Number 35. They were here to tell us about their Motorcycle Rid'em Shriners and Friends Run next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,550,786
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|Martin garey
|16
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|lilredd73
|105
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Aimee Hagen
|105
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Avalon Arsenal
|44
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC