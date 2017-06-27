Are you the next Face of FOX43?
Ever dream of being an on-air personality for a TV station? FOX43 of Portsmouth can help make that dream come true. They're giving one lucky person a chance to become the new "Face of FOX43".
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|JCPete
|1,550,358
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Aimee Hagen
|105
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Avalon Arsenal
|44
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|15
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
|Johnson hotdog chilly
|May '17
|Sonny wilson
|1
