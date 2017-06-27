20 foot sculpture could sail into dow...

20 foot sculpture could sail into downtown Portsmouth

Tuesday Jun 27

A local artist is proposing a 20 foot tall sculpture to sit in the traffic circle outside City Hall and the Portsmouth Pavillion. Rebecca Larys and Support Portsmouth Public Arts presented their proposal at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

