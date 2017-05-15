Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth t...

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth to receive part of $9.7 million grant to fight opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Commonwealth of Virginia has received a $9.76 million grant to help fight the opioid epidemic, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday. The one-year grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Susanm 1,532,026
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) 1 hr martin garey 2
any one know (Mar '11) 4 hr Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) 20 hr Charley says ADIOS 15
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) 21 hr Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 22 hr Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 2
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC