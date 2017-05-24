Two men plead guilty to accessory after the fact in homicide of Virginia Beach man
Two men arrested in connection to the January death of a Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact. Kirshem Sanders' body was found near Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth in January, but to this day, no one has been charged with his murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,535,179
|Scott Simons
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|13 hr
|martin garey
|3
|military doc (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Big Daddy
|3
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC