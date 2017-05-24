Two men plead guilty to accessory aft...

Two men plead guilty to accessory after the fact in homicide of Virginia Beach man

9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Two men arrested in connection to the January death of a Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact. Kirshem Sanders' body was found near Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth in January, but to this day, no one has been charged with his murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

