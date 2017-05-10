TPD Prepares for Police Unity Tour
The officers loaded up their bikes, helmets, and equipment needed for the tour that starts in Portsmouth, Virginia and ends in Washington D.C. at the law enforcement officers memorial wall. More than 20 people from our area are participating.
