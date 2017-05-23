TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Di...

TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors on May 23, 2017 declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable on July 12, 2017 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2017.  The quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, or $0.56 per common share on an annual basis, is a 7.7% increase from the previous dividend rate. The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors' approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

