Tampa officers riding bikes in...

Seven Tampa police officers are riding their bikes in a three-day, 250-mile ride as part of the national Police Unity Tour. "We do this in order to honor and respect the law enforcement officers that have been killed in the line of duty, and also to support and honor their families as well," Groves said.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|49 min
|silly rabbit
|1,530,910
|Sandbridge meet up
|5 hr
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|5 hr
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|18 hr
|Donna
|1
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Jeanne
|22
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|4
