Several teens arrested in connection to Suffolk car break-ins
Early Monday morning, officers saw two boys tampering with a vehicle and pulling door handles in the 3200 block of Prices Fork Blvd. in the Hampton Roads Crossing Neighborhood. The suspects got into a silver car and drove away.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,535,705
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|19 hr
|Despicable Me
|17
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|4
|Scott Simons
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Little Rich
|846
|military doc (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Big Daddy
|3
