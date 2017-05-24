Several teens arrested in connection ...

Several teens arrested in connection to Suffolk car break-ins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Early Monday morning, officers saw two boys tampering with a vehicle and pulling door handles in the 3200 block of Prices Fork Blvd. in the Hampton Roads Crossing Neighborhood. The suspects got into a silver car and drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,535,705
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 19 hr Despicable Me 17
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 22 hr Martin garey 4
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC