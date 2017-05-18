Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth neighborhood
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Department of Public Health say a raccoon that was reported being wounded and acting lethargic on May 13, has tested positive for the rabies virus.
