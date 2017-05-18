Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth nei...

Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Department of Public Health say a raccoon that was reported being wounded and acting lethargic on May 13, has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min Cheech the Conser... 1,533,968
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 6 hr Ayers 844
Lost items 9 hr JoAnn Lawson 3
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass Sat Meyeras opensore 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
best places to live May 18 Todd 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC