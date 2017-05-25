Prosecutor seeks special grand jury to probe inmate's death
In this Friday May 6, 2016 file photo, Sonia Adams holds the program for her son Jamycheal Mitchell's funeral while her sister Roxanne Adams stands behind her in Portsmouth Va. A prosecutor called for a special grand jury to be convened in the case of Mitchell, a mentally ill inmate who died after being jailed on charges of stealing $5 worth of junk food.
