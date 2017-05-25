Prosecutor seeks special grand jury t...

Prosecutor seeks special grand jury to probe inmate's death

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yuma Sun

In this Friday May 6, 2016 file photo, Sonia Adams holds the program for her son Jamycheal Mitchell's funeral while her sister Roxanne Adams stands behind her in Portsmouth Va. A prosecutor called for a special grand jury to be convened in the case of Mitchell, a mentally ill inmate who died after being jailed on charges of stealing $5 worth of junk food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 59 min JRB 1,535,662
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 10 hr Despicable Me 17
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 13 hr Martin garey 4
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC