Portsmouth schools to close preschool...

Portsmouth schools to close preschool building, eliminate positions due to budget cuts

Friday May 26 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools say that budget cuts for the 2017-2018 fiscal year will force them to close one preschool building and eliminate positions. In a news release issued Thursday, the school district said the budget proposed by the school board and superintendent sought to improve technology, give more instructional support for kindergarten students and expand the career and technical education program.

