Portsmouth police search for missing man believed to be in danger
Detectives say 31-year-old Omar E. Anderson was last seen at his home in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators are concerned for Anderson's well-being because he was in a very emotional state when he left home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
