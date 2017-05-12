Portsmouth police search for missing ...

Portsmouth police search for missing man believed to be in danger

Friday May 12

Detectives say 31-year-old Omar E. Anderson was last seen at his home in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators are concerned for Anderson's well-being because he was in a very emotional state when he left home.

