Police: Tolls could explain why licen...

Police: Tolls could explain why license plate thefts are up 100% in Portsmouth, Suffolk

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

That's an average of more than two plates taken each day since January. If the trend continues, Portsmouth will have 828 stolen plates by the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Susanm 1,537,998
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Ms Sassy 63,660
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) 5 hr maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach 6 hr Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) May 29 Martin garey 11
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) May 29 mav52 102
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC