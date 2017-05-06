Police investigating robbery at Ports...

Police investigating robbery at Portsmouth CVS

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Portsmouth police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the CVS in the 1800 block of Frederick Boulevard on Saturday. According to police, around 2:26 p.m., a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 49 min silly rabbit 1,530,910
Sandbridge meet up 5 hr Jefferson Davis 2
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass 5 hr Ed Lindsleys ghost 1
Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ... 18 hr Donna 1
News Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10) Thu Jeanne 22
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) May 11 Martin garey 4
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC