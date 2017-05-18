Pet Pal of the Week: Falcor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the week is Falcor. Falcor is a 3-year-old black and tan Rottweiler mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Julia
|1,535,043
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|13 min
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|martin garey
|3
|military doc (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Big Daddy
|3
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 20
|Meyeras opensore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC