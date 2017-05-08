First Warning Traffic - Monday closures on 264 and Centerville...
Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays and repeated stoppages lasting as long as 20 minutes between 10 p.m. Monday, May 8, and 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. Traffic in both directions on I-264 will be slowed and potentially stopped multiple times between Independence Boulevard and Newtown Road to allow Dominion Virginia Power to perform utility line work over the interstate near Witchduck Road. Motorists should give themselves extra time or plan alternate routes if traveling the I-264 corridor between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|49 min
|silly rabbit
|1,530,910
|Sandbridge meet up
|5 hr
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|5 hr
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|18 hr
|Donna
|1
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Jeanne
|22
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC