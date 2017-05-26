First Warning Traffic - Bridge openin...

First Warning Traffic - Bridge opening for Friday and holiday travel delays and updates

Friday May 26 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Memorial Day travel from noon Friday, May 26 until noon Tuesday, May 30. VDOT's online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Memorial Day holidays . While it can't precisely predict when congestion will be present this year, it can help you plan your travels around those times when the roads have historically been busiest.

Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Portsmouth, VA

