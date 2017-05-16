Defendant charged in babya s shooting death testifies in Portsmouth trial
Defendant Jerry Atkinson Jr. admitted he lied when he initially told police in an interview that he was not at the house on Maple Avenue, where 18-month-old Dion Lofton Jr. was shot to death in 2015. Atkinson told the jury Tuesday that he is telling the truth now, and that the night the baby died, he went to the house with co-defendant Anthony Holley and found co-defendant Marquis Hinton there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Dumpster Fire
|1,532,911
|Lost items
|Wed
|JoAnn Lawson
|1
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|martin garey
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Tue
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Not Going Back
|17
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC