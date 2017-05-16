Defendant charged in babya s shooting...

Defendant charged in babya s shooting death testifies in Portsmouth trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Defendant Jerry Atkinson Jr. admitted he lied when he initially told police in an interview that he was not at the house on Maple Avenue, where 18-month-old Dion Lofton Jr. was shot to death in 2015. Atkinson told the jury Tuesday that he is telling the truth now, and that the night the baby died, he went to the house with co-defendant Anthony Holley and found co-defendant Marquis Hinton there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Dumpster Fire 1,532,911
Lost items Wed JoAnn Lawson 1
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) Tue martin garey 2
any one know (Mar '11) Tue Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Tue Charley says ADIOS 15
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Mon Not Going Back 17
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC