Coast Guard member helps officers arrest suspect at Portsmouth Wal-Mart

One of the good Samaritans who helped Portsmouth officers arrest a resistant burglary suspect has been identified as a Coast Guard member. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Roger Brown was walking toward the exit of the Wal-Mart at 1098 Frederick Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. on April 27 with his car keys in one hand and a single bag in the other.

