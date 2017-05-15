Co-defendant, cellmate testify in tri...

Co-defendant, cellmate testify in trial of man charged in murder ofa Read Story Arrianee LeBeau

Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Atkinson faces 10 charges, including First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Attempted Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony for the shooting death of 18-month-old Dion Lofton, Jr. Police said in 2015, they received a call about a shooting on Maple Avenue in Prentis Park. Emergency workers found Lofton with a gunshot wound to his right cheek, and an exit wound to the back of his head.

Portsmouth, VA

