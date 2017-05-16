Churchland High School placed on lock down after reports of weapon on campus
Churchland High School was placed on a lock down for about an hour on Tuesday morning due to reports of a weapon on campus. Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Charise Newsome tells News 3 the report was received on Tuesday morning and the school was locked down at 9:45 a.m. Another incident occurred Monday regarding a threat posted on social media.
