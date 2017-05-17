a Whites only,a a blacks onlya signs ...

a Whites only,a a blacks onlya signs found hanging over school drinking fountains

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Island Packet

School administrators in Portsmouth, Virginia, are investigating an incident involving signs briefly placed over drinking fountains in Churchland High School. A photo of the signs, which read "whites only" and "blacks only" was posted on social media and appeared to be a screenshot from Snapchat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min RiccardoFire 1,532,567
Lost items 10 hr JoAnn Lawson 1
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) Tue martin garey 2
any one know (Mar '11) Tue Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Tue Charley says ADIOS 15
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Mon Not Going Back 17
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC