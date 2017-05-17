a Whites only,a a blacks onlya signs found hanging over school drinking fountains
School administrators in Portsmouth, Virginia, are investigating an incident involving signs briefly placed over drinking fountains in Churchland High School. A photo of the signs, which read "whites only" and "blacks only" was posted on social media and appeared to be a screenshot from Snapchat.
