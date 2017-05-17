$20M seawall project progressing in Portsmouth, yet far from over
The city is investing more than $20 million to overhaul the seawall after an underwater inspection revealed structural problems two years ago. The current construction between High Street and North Landing should have been done in May 2016, but Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas says a delay on getting steel for the project set crews back.
