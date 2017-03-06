U.S. Coast Guard's Twitter account hacked with sex invitation, racy photos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman says an invitation to meet for sex showed up on the mid-Atlantic region's Twitter account after it was hacked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|positronium
|1,502,817
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|2 hr
|okimar
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,473
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Twilight
|837
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC