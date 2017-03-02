Portsmouth Police search for missing ...

Portsmouth Police search for missing mother and son in need of medication

WTKR-TV Norfolk

According to detectives, 36-year-old Christina Smith and her 11-year-old son, Emmanuel Wade were last seen at walking from their home in the 4600 block of West Norfolk Road toward Cedar Lane, at 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday. Detectives are concerned for the well-being of this mother and her son because they both have medical conditions that require daily medication, which they do not have with them.

