Portsmouth Police search for missing mother and son in need of medication
According to detectives, 36-year-old Christina Smith and her 11-year-old son, Emmanuel Wade were last seen at walking from their home in the 4600 block of West Norfolk Road toward Cedar Lane, at 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday. Detectives are concerned for the well-being of this mother and her son because they both have medical conditions that require daily medication, which they do not have with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,500,492
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Kentucky Long Rif...
|63,445
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|28 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Thu
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Feb 27
|Maggie
|36
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC