Portsmouth police chief rolls out new...

Portsmouth police chief rolls out new initiative to reduce gun violence

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman on Monday began a new initiative to combat gun violence in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min sonicfilter 1,506,436
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 16 hr Martin garey 16
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Dudley 8,058
taylor Slemp Tue right 1
Local Politics Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ? Mon James Mlynar 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Mon dick 38
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC