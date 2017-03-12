Goodwill opens new store, donation ce...

Goodwill opens new store, donation center in Portsmouth

Sunday

Goodwill has operated an on-the-job training program for individuals with disabilities at its High Street and Airline Boulevard location since 2009. "Over the last eight years, the Portsmouth community has shown loyal support to Goodwill's social enterprise and our mission to help individuals with challenges to employment," said Bill Carlson, chief operating officer of CCVA.

