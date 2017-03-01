Detectives searching for missing mother and son in Portsmouth Read Story Staff
Detectives are asking for the public's help to track down a missing woman and her 11-year-old son in need of their medications. We're told 36-year-old Christina Smith and 11-year-old Emmanuel Wade were last seen walking from their home in the 4600 block of W. Norfolk Rd. toward Cedar Lane Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
