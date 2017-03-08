Creating sustainable Transit for the Hampton Roads Region
The recent Virginian Pilot article, " Hampton Roads Transit blows budget by $5M, and six cities will pick up the tab " provides an opportunity to update the public. In the budget that ended on June 30, 2016, expenses were up 2.5% and revenues were down 2.5%, resulting in a shortfall of $5.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|2 min
|Ayers
|839
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,504,924
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|19 hr
|jessie
|36
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Sat
|White Woman
|123
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC