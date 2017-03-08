Creating sustainable Transit for the ...

Creating sustainable Transit for the Hampton Roads Region

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Mass Transit

The recent Virginian Pilot article, " Hampton Roads Transit blows budget by $5M, and six cities will pick up the tab " provides an opportunity to update the public. In the budget that ended on June 30, 2016, expenses were up 2.5% and revenues were down 2.5%, resulting in a shortfall of $5.1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 2 min Ayers 839
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,504,924
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 2 hr Martin garey 15
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 19 hr jessie 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,490
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Sat White Woman 123
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC