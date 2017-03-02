Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel dis...

Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel disabled in heavy winds near Va. Beach

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders in Portsmouth got a request for assistance for the 46-foot sailing vessel Heaven with four people aboard at about 5:30 a.m. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Little Creek in Virginia Beach launched at about 6 a.m. The Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and took the vessel, which initially became disabled after losing its mainsail in five-foot seas and 25-knot winds.

