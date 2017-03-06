46th Annual Student Art and Design Exhibition to open at TCC Read Story Alanea Cremen
The work will include mediums such as photography, graphic design, ceramics, and glassblowing. The art was created for classes since last May. They will be on display at TCC's Visual Arts Center.
