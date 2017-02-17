Woman in diabetic shock airlifted by Coast Guard from cruise ship
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 75-year-old woman from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina on February 18, 2017. A 75-year-old woman experiencing diabetic shock was airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday morning from a cruise ship located approximately 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Copout
|1,496,336
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|13 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Fri
|chop
|11
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|Linda
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Feb 16
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Feb 16
|Sarah Z
|123
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC