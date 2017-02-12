Whale washes ashore in Virginia Beach

Whale washes ashore in Virginia Beach

Sunday

A small team is at the scene conducting a preliminary investigation. The team says the whale has injuries consisntent with strikes from a large propeller, but cannot confirm that as the cause of death before a full necropsy is performed On February 2, a deceased whale was towed to shore near Craney Island in Portsmouth.

