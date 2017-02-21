Va. House panel would empower investigation of jail deaths
The State Board of Corrections would be empowered to investigate inmate deaths in local and regional jails under a compromise the House Appropriations Committee approved this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Brad
|1,497,108
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Rshermr
|63,301
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|41
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Tue
|viginiavigilante
|10
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Feb 20
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC