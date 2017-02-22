Threat against Churchland High School posted on social media
A social media post referenced threat against Churchland High School, a school official confirmed to 10 On Your Side Wednesday. Cherise Newsome with Portsmouth Public Schools said there was no direct threat or immediate danger to the school.
