Third man charged in murder of Portsmouth man to spend 20 years behind bars
Williams had been reported missing from Portsmouth in January. His body was found in a body of water in Suffolk and the Medical Examiner's Officer ruled his death a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Basil Fomeen
|63,318
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,497,357
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|42
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Martin garey
|22
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|8 hr
|pinoyhunter
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|soccer4t3
|124
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC