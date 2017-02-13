Seasonal entertainment venue jobs in Hampton Roads available

Norfolk-based Event Staffing Inc. will be hiring for up to 300 seasonal part-time jobs at its annual job fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Norfolk Scope. Jobs start in March and extend through September at various entertainment venues including the Scope, Portsmouth Pavilion, Virginia Beach Convention Center and Oceanfront, Hampton University and major out of town festivals like Bonnaroo, according to a news release.

