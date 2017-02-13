Seasonal entertainment venue jobs in Hampton Roads available
Norfolk-based Event Staffing Inc. will be hiring for up to 300 seasonal part-time jobs at its annual job fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Norfolk Scope. Jobs start in March and extend through September at various entertainment venues including the Scope, Portsmouth Pavilion, Virginia Beach Convention Center and Oceanfront, Hampton University and major out of town festivals like Bonnaroo, according to a news release.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,493,009
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|18 min
|Martin garey
|11
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|39 min
|anonymousone
|3
|love (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,233
|Justin E Nelson (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Jenna
|3
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Lee Lovett
|6
