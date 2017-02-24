Portsmouth toddler fighting rare disease
The family of three-year-old Aziza Randolph say she suffered a stroke back in January and was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease. Moyamoya causes arteries in the brain to clog stopping blood from flowing through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,498,604
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Maggie
|36
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Rshermr
|63,406
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Sat
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC