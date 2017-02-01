Portsmouth Food Lion shooting suspect indicted by grand jury Read Story Staff
A man who allegedly shot two teenagers in the parking lot of a Portsmouth Food Lion last year has been indicted by a grand jury. Whitehurst is the suspect in the shooting of a teenage girl and boy in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth on August 6, 2016.
