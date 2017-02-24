Portsmouth couple wins lottery for fourth time
In March 2014 the Portsmouth couple had a lucky month, winning $1 million in the March 12 Powerball drawing, $50,000 in the March 26 Pick 4 drawing and the $1 million prize in the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza Scratcher game. Now they have another prize to add.
