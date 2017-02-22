Police investigate break-in at Portsmouth Sheriff's home,...
Artwork, guns, police badges and even shoes were stolen out of a local sheriff's house, according to court records. Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson told News 3 he could not say much about his home being broken into because there is a pending investigation and upcoming court hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
