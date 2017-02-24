Nine 'Swag Over Everything' Portsmout...

Nine 'Swag Over Everything' Portsmouth gang members arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Gang investigators conducted a long-term investigation into the local street gang known "Swag Over Everything" or S.O.E. for short. Members of the gang were to display their "Swag" by dressing fashionably and doing whatever it took to maintain respect in the gang world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,498,659
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 7 hr Maggie 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Rshermr 63,406
Eric Lindsay Sun blackadder 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Sat PamY 126
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC