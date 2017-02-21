NFL pair pays visit to Portsmouth

NFL pair pays visit to Portsmouth

That was the message conveyed by Redskins linebacker Lynden Trail and fellow Norfolk State product Deon King in a visit to Portsmouth's Douglass Park Elementary. "They don't have to be a product of their environment," Trail said.

