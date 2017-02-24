More than 2,000 register for toll rel...

More than 2,000 register for toll relief program, McAuliffe says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Friday announced that more than 2,000 residents in Norfolk and Portsmouth registered for a new toll relief program. The program, which is set to begin March 1, is designed to give residents financial assistance for Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,497,795
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,375
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,010
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 12 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 16 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC