More than 2,000 register for toll relief program, McAuliffe says
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Friday announced that more than 2,000 residents in Norfolk and Portsmouth registered for a new toll relief program. The program, which is set to begin March 1, is designed to give residents financial assistance for Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls.
