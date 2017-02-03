Longshoreman due disability benefits ...

Longshoreman due disability benefits for PTSD

Read more: Business Insurance

A longshoreman who accidentally struck and killed a co-worker with the forklift he was operating is entitled to receive disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder under the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, a federal court ruled. Samuel Jackson, an employee of Portsmouth, Virginia-based Ceres Marine Terminals Inc., was operating a forklift on a Portsmouth pier in March 2011 when he veered to avoid being hit by a truck and accidentally ran over Paula Bellamy, who was working as a spotter.

