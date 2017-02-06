House passes bill to automatically su...

House passes bill to automatically suspend convicted local elected officials

Monday Feb 6 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A bill to automatically suspend convicted local elected officials passed 95-1 in the House of Representatives and will now move to the Senate for further consideration. Del. Heretick proposed the law, which would impact locally elected constitutional officers, city council members, mayors, and school board members found guilty of felonies.

