House panel struggles with helping mentally ill in jails, funding to pay for it
Less than a week after the General Assembly fired the state inspector general over her investigation of a mentally ill man's unexplained death in a Hampton Roads jail, legislators are not much closer to finding and funding their own solution to an escalating problem in jails across Virginia. A House Appropriations subcommittee approved a bill to redefine the Board of Corrections in the hope that including experts on mental illness and death investigations will spur the panel to take on the responsibility of investigating deaths of mentally ill inmates in local and regional jails.
