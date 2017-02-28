Gunshot victim dies in the hospital, ...

Gunshot victim dies in the hospital, investigators call in homicide unit

Portsmouth police were called to the 2500 block of Portsmouth Blvd for a report of an adult male shot in the torso. When they arrived on scene just after midnight they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

