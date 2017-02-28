Gunshot victim dies in the hospital, investigators call in homicide unit
Portsmouth police were called to the 2500 block of Portsmouth Blvd for a report of an adult male shot in the torso. When they arrived on scene just after midnight they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|positronium
|1,499,168
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Feb 25
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC